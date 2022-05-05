'Honour Killing' in Hyderabad: Dalit man stabbed to death; Police arrest main accused

Hyderabad, May 05: In a suspected case of 'honour killing', a man was brutally murdered allegedly by his brother-in-law in Hyderabad as he was "opposed" to his sister's marriage to a person belonging to another religion. Police have confirmed that a main accused has been arreste and a few of the suspects have been detained whom are members of the girl's family.

A 25-year-old man, identified as Billapram Nagaraju, died on the spot after he was attacked by assailants at Saroornagar on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened on Wednesday night at Saroornagar, when Nagaraju was going with his wife Syed Ashrin Begum (23) on his bike when two persons on a scooter stopped them on the road and attacked him in full public view.

According to the Saroornagar police, the accused, the man's brother-in-law and his relative, pushed him to the ground and beat him up indiscriminately with rods and stabbed him with a knife, resulting in his spot death.

Nagaraju suffered severe bleeding injuries and died on the spot. The couple had been in a relationship for the last few years and got married on January 22 this year. in Arya Samaj against Ashrin's parents' will, the police said. Nagaraju was a resident of Marredpally, Secunderabad an he was working as a salesman in a branded showroom, the police said.

The police suspect inter-caste marriage to be the motive.

Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official told PTI that the woman's brother was against her getting married to a person belonging to another religion and decided to "eliminate" the man.

The woman told TV channels that five people attacked her husband on road and that she knew him (her husband) since over 11 years.

The man's father said his daughter-in-law's brother was opposed to their marriage.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (L B Nagar Division) P Sreedhar Reddy said the woman's brother and his relative were taken into custody in connection with the murder and interrogation was on.

Thursday, May 5, 2022, 16:01 [IST]