Honeypreet Insan surrenders before Haryana police

Honeypreet Insan in Punjab police custody, confirms Haryana Police | Oneindia News

Honeypreet Insan has surrendered before the Haryana police. She was on the run for over a month after being accused of inciting violence following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case.

The adopted daughter of Ram Rahim, she had earlier spoken to a news channel and said that she had full faith in the law. The Delhi police had last week rejected her plea for anticipatory bail.

She had been booked along with several other Dera members for inciting violence following the conviction on August 25. Earlier there were reports that she had fled to Nepal. However in the interview she had said that she had never left the country.

