    Honey trapped soldier arrested for passing information to ISI

    New Delhi, Jan 14: An Army jawan posted in a tank regiment at Jaisalmer has been arrested by the Rajasthan police after he was allegedly found to be honey trapped by an ISI operative on the social media.

    He is alleged to have shared some vital information after being trapped, investigations have shown. The jawan was in touch with a suspected ISI spy using the profile name of 'Anika Chopra' on Facebook and was chatting regularly on the social media and exchanging details and information about the jawan's armoured unit and its movement.

    Also Read | Army Jawan who was honey-trapped grilled by Intelligence Bureau

    The incident comes in the wake of the agencies recently busting a module of the ISI which had allegedly honey trapped a BrahMos employee. Further investigation into the incident is on.

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 5:55 [IST]
