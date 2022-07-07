Home Minister Shah unveils statue of Ramanujacharya in Srinagar

Next 30-40 years to be era of BJP, India will be vishwa guru: Shah at BJP national executive meet

New Delhi, July 07: Union Home Minister today, July 7 virtually unveiled the Statue of Peace of Swamy Ramanujacharya in Srinagar which is located in a Temple in the Sonwar region.

While unveiling the statue, Shah said that this will be a message of peace not only in Kashmir, but the whole country. The Gujarat government too will install a Ramanujacharya statue next year, Shah also said.

Ramanujacharya is revered as a Vedic philosopher and social reformer. He traveled across India, advocating equality and social justice. Ramanujacharya revived the Bhakti movement, and his preachings inspired other Bhakti schools of thought. He is considered to be the inspiration for poets like Annamacharya, Bhakta Ramdas, Thyagaraja, Kabir, and Meerabai.

Story first published: Thursday, July 7, 2022, 14:26 [IST]