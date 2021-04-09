Mamata gets second EC notice in 2 days: This time for central forces comment

Home Minister Amit Shah slams West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for doubting central forces

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Apr 09: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for questioning the integrity of central forces as far as election campaigning in the state is concerned.

Amit Shah said Mamata's outbursts against central forces highlight the ruling Trinamool Congress's frustration over an impending defeat in the West Bengal Assembly Election.

"I have never seen a CM or party chief use the words which Mamata Banerjee is using against central forces. Is she trying to create anarchy?" Amit Shah asked.

Earlier, CM Mamata Banerjee had alleged that central forces (CAPFs) were trying to intimidate voters in the state at the behest of the BJP. However, Shah said central forces are not under his ministry control but function on the orders of the Election Commission during polls.

"The way TMC has appealed to minority voters to come together and vote for the TMC shows that their minority vote bank is also slipping away," the BJP leader said in Kolkata.

"In the three phases, the BJP has got unprecedented support from the people of Bengal. As per our estimation, BJP will win between 63 to 68 seats in the three phases," the Home Minister said, talking about the voter turnout and pattern in the three phases of elections that have been held so far.

"Sonar Bangla Abhiyan will begin from Kolkata. Kolkata will remain the 'City of Joy' and we will also work to transform it into 'City of Future'. We will make Rs 22,000 crore Kolkata Development Fund for infrastructural strengthening," he added.

Elections in West Bengal are being held in eight phases and the results will be declared on May 2.