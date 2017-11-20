Home Guard personnel shot by arrow in West Bengal

A Home Guard personnel was allegedly shot by an arrow by Adivasis in a clash between locals residents belonging to the tribal community (Adivasis) and the police over the construction of an electricity substation in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

The incident occurred in Kutibustee, Panjipara under the Gowalpokhar Police Station.

Adivasis allegedly vandalized and torched a temporary camp in the power department. Police had to resort to baton-charge to quell the situation.

The Officer-in-Charge of the Gowalpokhar police station was also injured along with three others. The three police personnel are undergoing treatment at Islampur subdivision hospital. 8 Adivasis have been arrested.

A 32 KV electricity substation is being constructed in Kustibustee. The District Administration had acquired land for this. Compensatory amounts had been paid to the landowners.

However as soon as work had started, the local residents obstructed the work. The local alleged that more land is being taken that the amount acquired.

"The contractor started fencing more land than they had acquired. Despite repeated complaints, the Panchayat failed to do anything. Local residents sided with me and started protesting. Police then started baton-charge claimed" Malati Hembrom, a local resident.

Shyam Singh, the Superintendent of Police stated that the situation is under control. A peace meeting is also on the anvil.

"The residents are illegally preventing development work. Extra land is not being used for the project" claimed Lal Mohammad, Panchayat Pradhan. Police presence has been beefed up in the area.

OneIndia News