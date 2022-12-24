Hollywood stars who embraced Hinduism

The most renowned actress and multiple Oscar award winner Julia Roberts is a well-known Hindu faith follower.

New Delhi, Dec 24: The 'religion of peace' is notorious for all negative things whereas Hinduism, which is often termed as the coolest faith, has gained massive popularity in the entire world. From Ghana in Africa to New Jersey in the US, Hinduism is being embraced not just by the common people, who are exploring spirituality through Hinduism, but scores of Hollywood celebrities too have started following the most humane religion on earth.

Starting from George Harrison, who had converted from Christianity to Hinduism in the mid-1960s, to Will Smith and the 'Iron Man', there are hundreds of Hollywood celebrities who have embraced Hinduism. Harrison's belief in Hinduism was so much so that after he died in 2001, his ashes were immersed in Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

Eat, pray and love

The faith that does not force its followers to entice or coerce anyone to convert is being considered the best faith. Not just that it's easy to follow the basics of Hinduism but it being the way of life helps Hollywood celebrities embrace it without compromising what they have been doing. In fact, it helps them remain spiritual and calm to focus on their work without obstructing their lifestyle.

The most renowned actress and multiple Oscar award winner Julia Roberts is a well-known Hindu faith follower. It was during the shoot of her film 'Eat, Pray, Love' where she got to know a lot about Hinduism and fell in love with the oldest faith in the world. Nonetheless, she is often seen carrying a photo of Bajrang Bali.

Celebrities just love Hinduism

The Iron Man-star Robert Downey Jr. is another Hollywood celebrity who has embraced Lord Krishna as his God. His association with Iskcon's Hare Krishna Movement and yoga helps him focus on his work and do well in his career. Robert is not the only actor who follows Hinduism, the renowned comedian Russell Brand too has a lot of love for Hindu customers. Brand in fact married his girlfriend Katy Parry following Hindu customers.

John Coltrane who was a jazz saxophonist and composer was another celebrity who converted to Hinduism along with his second wife Alice Coltrane. Similarly, Geoffrey Giuliano, an American author, radio personality, and film actor became Hindu in the later part of his life. Richard Gere, Brad Pitt and Orlando Bloom have also embraced Buddhism which is part of India's oldest faith ecosystem.

It looks like Hollywood celebrities prefer Hinduism over Islam or Christianity as these faiths force perfectly normal human beings into blindly believing some unverifiable dogmas. However, with Hinduism it is all about 'inner peace' and spiritual wellbeing.

