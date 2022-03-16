Holi 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Status For Holika Dahan

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 16: Here are some Happy Holi 2022 Wishes. It is celebrated on the last full moon day or Purnima of the month of Falgun in Hindu calendar. These wishes would come in handy when you send them to your family members and friends.

Holi is known as the festival of colours and is celebrated for two days. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 17 and 18. The first day is known as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan, when Holi bonfire is done. The second day is known as Rangwali Holi, when people play with colours.

Happy Holi 2022 Wishes:

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, may God shower his blessings on you.

May our relationship be blessed with all the colors on this occasion of Holi.... May we are blessed with hues of happiness and joy, merriment and enjoyment, togetherness and compatibility..... Wishing a very colorful and bright Holi.

May your day and year be filled with all the bright shades of colour. Happy Holi.

Wishing you health and prosperity this Holi.

Here's hoping this Holi will mark the beginning of good health and prosperity.

Happy Holi to you and your loved ones.

The celebration of adoration, euphoria, and joy has arrived. Praise the celebration with bunches of hues, water expands and enticing desserts. Cheerful Holi.

May God paint an incredible canvas with the shades of delight, love, bliss, thriving, great wellbeing and achievement. Wishing you a glad Holi.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 17:14 [IST]