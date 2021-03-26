Holi 2021 celebrations banned: List of states, UTs that don't allow public gathering citing Covid-19 cases

When is Holi 2021? Date, time of Holika Dahan, significance and other details

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 26: Also known as the 'festival of colours', Holi 2021 is celebrated across India. This two-day festival consists of Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan on March 28 and Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi on March 29.

Holi is celebrated during the Phalguna month, which typically falls in the month of March. It begins on the Purnima Tithi or last full moon day of the month, and on this evening, Holika Dahan is celebrated.

However, this year in view of the alarming COVID-19 situation, several states and union territories have announced a ban on public celebrations of Holi festival 2021.

Listed below are states, UTs that have imposed COVID-19 curbs or banned public Holi celebrations:

Karnataka

In Karnataka, public gatherings at parks, markets, religious places, etc., for festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, and Good Friday have been banned. Action will be taken against those found violating the COVID-19 curbs.

Bihar:

To avoid COVID-19 spread due to Holi celebrations 2021, the Bihar government has banned 'Holi-Milan' gatherings.

Haryana:

The Haryana government has banned public celebrations of Holi festival 2021 to avoid COVID-19 spread. Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said: "The Haryana government has banned public celebrations of Holi in view of (rise in number of cases of) corona...".

Madhya Pradesh:

Several cities in Madhya Pradesh, including Indore and Bhopal are currently under lockdown. The Chief Minister has advised people to celebrate Holi at home.

Chandigarh:

All Holi-related celebrations have been cancelled and clubs and restaurants have been directed to not organise any programme. Holi celebration at home has been allowed.