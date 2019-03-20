Holi 2019: Date, importance and significance of the festival

What is the Significance of Holi 2019?

In the Braj region of India, where the Hindu deity Krishna grew up, the festival is celebrated until Rangpanchmi in commemoration of the divine love of Radha for Krishna. The festivities officially usher in spring, with Holi celebrated as a festival of love.

Why do we celebrate Holi 2019?

Holi, known as the 'festival of colors' is celebrated on the full moon day falling in the month of Phalguna (Feb-Mar). Like many other festivals in India, Holi also signifies a victory of good over evil. As per ancient mythology, there is a legend of King Hiranyakashipu with who Holi is associated.

What is the story behind Holi 2019?

Lord Vishnu appeared as half-man, half-lion and killed Hiranyakashyap at dusk, on his porch steps. A Holika bonfire is lit every year to remind us of the victory of good over evil. Holi is celebrated on the day after the bonfire.

Holi delicacies

One of the most popular sweet that makes up this festival is Gujiya, a khoya-filled fried dumpling. Apart from this, thandai, gol gappe, dal kachori, paapri chaat, kachoris, dahi bhalle, chhole bhature, kanji vada, assortment of namkeens and so much more make for an elaborate Holi feast.

However you chose to celebrate Holi this year, remember to be safe and respectful of others. Happy Holi 2019!