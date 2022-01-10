Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to launch his own political party, 'hopeful of seat arrangement' with BJP

Hockey stick and ball become party symbol of Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 10: Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party has got hockey stick and ball as the election symbol, the party announced the news on Twitter.

"Happy to inform that Punjab Lok Congress has received it's Party Symbol - Hockey Stick and Ball," a tweet from the party's official handle said.

Amarinder Singh, who led Congress to victory in the 2017 Punjab elections, quit the party after he was forced to resign from the post of Chief Minister. His fallout with state president Navjot Singh Sidhu was one of the reasons why he left the grand old party.

He then floated Punjab Lok Congress and will have an alliance with the BJP.

79-year-old Singh had vowed to defeat Sidhu. Singh claimed that he would go to any extent to stop Sidhu from becoming the next Chief Minister of Punjab stating that he was "a dangerous man" for the country. He predicted that the party would not win 10 seats if the former cricketer was made the CM face.

On the other end, the Shiromani Akali Dal broke the 23-year-old alliance with the BJP in 2020 over contentious farm bills.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced that assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 14, and the counting of votes will be done on March 10.