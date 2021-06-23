Hoard, vaccinate, limp back: Chidambaram's swipe on record vaccination

New Delhi, June 23: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at the Narendra Modi-led government after India saw a significant decline in total vaccinations on Tuesday as compared to the record number of jabs administered on Monday.

"Hoard on Sunday, vaccinate on Monday, and go back to limping on Tuesday. That is the secret behind the world "record" of vaccinations on a "single day"," tweeted P Chidambaram.

"I am sure the ''feat'' will find a place in the Guinness book of records! Who knows, there may be a Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded to the Modi government," he said.

"''Modi Hai, Mumkin Hai'' must now read ''Modi Hai, Miracle Hai''," he added.

India inoculated record 88.09 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses in a single day on June 21, but the numbers dipped to over 53.4 lakh on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has raised question on how vaccine supply to states is being allocated and distributed.

Vaccination cannot be seen like a one-day fixture. Clearly, yesterday was a pre-planned, image-booster. Today we have not sustained that level. We simply have to sustain at least 80 lakhs a day for the next four-five months. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 22, 2021

"Vaccination cannot be seen like a one-day fixture. Clearly, yesterday was a pre-planned, image-booster. Today we have not sustained that level. We simply have to sustain at least 80 lakhs a day for the next four-five months," Ramesh tweeted.

Hitting back at Chidambaram, BJP's Amit Malviya blamed the Congress-ruled states of "dragging India down".

India closed Tuesday at 54.22 lakh vaccinations after a record Monday. It is the Congress ruled States that are limping, and dragging India down. So keep the scorn and derision for your colleagues and allies in Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra, spare us. https://t.co/7aZpHTnYnM — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 23, 2021

"India closed Tuesday at 54.22 lakh vaccinations after a record Monday. It is the Congress-ruled states that are limping and dragging India down. So keep the scorn and derision for your colleagues and allies in Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, and Maharashtra, spare us," Malviya tweeted.