    HM Shah orders strengthening of security grid to ensure zero infiltration into JK

    New Delhi, Feb 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed that the security grid in Jammu and Kashmir should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism. The directive came at a high-level meeting here during which Shah reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory.

    Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief Gen Mukund Naravane and other senior officers of the central and Jammu and Kashmir governments attended the meeting. The home minister directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism, an official statement said.

    He appreciated the efforts of the security agencies which have led to the reduction in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir over the last few years. The number of terror incidents has declined from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021, while the number of security forces personnel martyred has reduced from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021, the statement said.

    Later talking to reporters, Sinha said the home minister reviewed the pace of progress in development matters and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He described the hour-long meeting as "very fruitful".

    Asked about the possibility of resuming the annual Amarnath Yatra, which has not been held for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sinha said a decision in this regard will be taken soon.

    "Due to Covid, the Yatra (pilgrimage) could not be held (last two years). We will review the situation and take a call," he said. Jammu and Kashmir is currently under central rule. The erstwhile state was bifurcated into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. PTI

    Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 20:39 [IST]
    X