Go get them is govt’s message to security agencies on targeted killings in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 08: The killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists will be met with a strong retaliation by the Indian security forces. Union Home Minister, Amit Shah held a five hour meeting on Thursday, following the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist, two school teachers and two others.

Shah gave firm instructions to the security agencies and sent counter terrorism experts to Jammu and Kashmir and asked them to give a fitting reply to the terrorists. The head of the Intelligence Bureau's heat of the counter terror operations Tapan Deka will go to J&K today and personally take stock of the situation. Several other teams of the national security agencies have already reached J&K and they would assist the Jammu and Kashmir police to put an end to these spate of targeted killings.

The message that the terrorists want to send out is very clear. One they want to install fear in the minds of the people siding with democracy and peace. Secondly, if one looks at the killings there is an attempt to terrorise the non-locals and Hindus living in Jammu and Kashmir.

The innocent minorities in Kashmir are bearing the brunt of Pakistan’s frustration

So far in 2021, 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists. Out of the 28 persons, five belong to the local Hindu and Sikh community. 2 others who lost their lives were non-local Hindu labourers.

The Inspector General of Police, Kashmir said that due to killing of huge number of terrorists of all outfits specially their leaderships, destruction of their support structures and continuous and effective maintenance of law and order, terrorists' handlers across have got frustrated and changed their strategy.

They have started targeting the unarmed policemen, innocent civilians from the minority community and politicians. The IGP said that in all these cases the terrorists have been using pistols. These acts are being committed by newly recruited terrorists or those who are about to join the terrorist ranks.

In some cases, OGWs have been found directly involved. The J&K Police is working hard and identifying all such part-time/hybrid terrorists and strictest action shall be taken against them, the IGP said.

We have received several leads and are working on it. We have also been launching operations along with security forces. We appeal to general public specially minority communities not to panic. We have been maintaining peace and secured environment and will continue to do so, the official also said.