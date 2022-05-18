History made: Mame Khan becomes first folk artist to walk Red Carpet at Cannes

Julia Ducournau's ‘Titane’ wins top Palme d’Or award: Here are all the big winners of Cannes 2021

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 18: History was made at the Cannes Film Festival when Rajasthani singer, Mame Khan became the first folk artist to walk the Red Carpet.

Khan was part of the official Indian contingent led by Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur.

Khan has sung for several Hindi films including Luck by Chance, No One Killed Jessica among others.

However his most popular song featured in Coke Studio along with Amit Trivedi.

Along with Khan, the others who walked the Red Carpet with the minister were R Madhavan, Ricky Kej, Prasoon Joshi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shekhar Kapur.

Khan on the Red Carpet was dressed in a traditionally Rajasthani attire. He wore a vibrant pink kurta set with an embroidered navy blue jacket which was designed by Anjuli Chakraborty. The look was completed with a Rajasthani headgear and sunglasses.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:20 [IST]