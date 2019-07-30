Historical wrong done to Muslim women corrected: Modi on Triple Talaq Bill

India

New Delhi, July 30: Terming the passing of the Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha as "a victory of gender justice", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a historical wrong done to Muslim women has been corrected.

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the contentious Triple Talaq Bill as the majority mark of the House came down after several parties abstained from voting. The bill, which criminalises instant triple talaq and stipulates three years jail for violations, was passed with 99 Ayes and 84 Noes. The AIADMK and JD (U) decided to abstain from voting. Their absence from voting helped bring down the effective strength of the 240-member Rajya Sabha and the majority mark.

"An archaic&medieval practice has finally been confined to dustbin of history! Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq&corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice&will further equality in society. India rejoices today," PM Tweeted.

The Upper House also rejected an opposition sponsored motion to send the bill to a Rajya Sabha Select Committee with 100 votes against it as compared to 84 in favour.

"Today is a great day for India's democracy. I congratulate PM for fulfilling his commitment&ensuring a law to ban Triple Talaq, which will free Muslim women from curse of this regressive practice. I thank all parties who supported this historic bill," tweeted Amit Shah.

Last week, the Triple Talaq Bill, was passed by 303 ayes and 82 noes in Lok Sabha. The bill, which criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in this first session after it took oath of office for a second term in May.