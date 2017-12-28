Historic: BJP hails triple talaq bill passage in Lok Sabha

The BJP on Thursday hailed the bill passed by the Lok Sabha that makes instant triple talaq a punishable offence while the Congress sought strengthening of the law to safeguard rights of divorced Muslim women and provide them with adequate allowance.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill gives power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children.

MPs from the RJD, AIMIM, BJD, AIADMK and All India Muslim League opposed the bill, calling it arbitrary in nature and a faulty proposal.

"This bill is a historic step towards ensuring dignity for Muslim women. I thank all fellow Parliamentarians who have supported this bill, which will bring a new era of hope and respect in the lives of Muslim women," BJP chief Amit Shah tweeted.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the bill is not about any religion but about the issue of women justice and dignity.

Union minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi termed the passage of the bill as "historic and landmark step towards women empowerment" and congratulated Prime Minister Modi and Law Minister Prasad for it.

His colleague Mahesh Sharma said it is a bill that respects humanity and helps provide dignity to our mothers and sisters.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)