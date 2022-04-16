Hindutva is widely discussed now: RSS general secretary Hosabale

India

pti-PTI

Bhopal, Apr 16: Stating that study, observation and dialogue sharpen the thought process, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday said that Hindutva is currently discussed widely.

He was speaking at RSS affiliated think-tank Prajna Pravah's Akhil Bharatiya Chintan Baithak (All India brainstorming meeting) on the theme “'Global Renaissance of Hindutva” in the Madhya Pradesh capital. Apart from Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, several academicians and intellectuals, including vice-chancellors of various universities and eminent historians and economists, are participating in the two-day meet.

“Study, observation and dialogue strengthen thinking and right now Hindutva is discussed widely. The nectar from brainstorming will bring forth more positivity and creativity,” Hosabale said.

Prajna Pravah often organises intellectual sessions on various contemporary social and cultural issues of national importance. These days, people from various corners of the world are again getting attracted to Hindutva.

The quest, inclination and acceptance for the Hindu way of life have now become more visible than ever, a Prajna Pravah release said quoting speakers at the meeting. “Especially after the COVID-19 crisis, its (the Hindu way of life) universal appeal has increased manifold. At the global level, the number of foreigners who are enticed by Yoga and Ayurveda has also increased,” it added.

“Today people from across the world, including America, are inquisitive about the Indian knowledge system. Several universities in the USA and Europe are offering courses in this academic stream. Thousands of foreign students and professors are taking interest in such courses,” the release said. The meeting intends to discuss all such global facets of Hindutva, it said.