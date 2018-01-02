'Hindustan belongs to Hindu', says BJP MLA Vikram Saini

BJP MLA from Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh Vikram Saini on Tuesday sparked off controversy by saying that India is a country only for those following Hindu religion. The BJP MLA also said that since the name of the country is Hindustan, it suggests that it belongs to Hindus.

''Mai kattar Hinduwadi hu. Hamare desh ka naam Hindustan hai, arthaat ye Hinduon ka desh hai. Aaj bina jaati bhed ke sabko samaan roop se laabh milta hai. Ab se pehle jitni lambi dadhi hoti thi, utna lamba cheque milta tha (I am a staunch Hinduwadi. The name of our country is Hindustan, which means it is a country of Hindus. Today people are getting benefits irrespective of their caste. Prior to this, those with the longest beard got the fattest cheques)," said Saini.

Saini made this statement at a public gathering in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

This is not the first time that Vikram Saini has triggered a controversy. He was accused of making an inflammatory speech during the Muzaffarnagar riot. He was booked and arrested for his hateful speech.

OneIndia News