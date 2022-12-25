Hindu mob disrupts Christmas celebrations in Uttarakhand, attacks pastor on suspicion of forced 'conversion'

Anand Mahindra's tweet about UPI at country's 'last tea shop' is every Indian's emotion

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Dehradun, Dec 25: A mob of at least 30 young men armed with sticks attacked a Christmas celebration event in Purola village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Friday, alleging that forced conversion were being carried out under the programme.

The incident occurred around noon two days prior to Christmas at Hope and Life Centre in the village, which is around 150 km from state capital Dehradun. The pastor belongs to Union Church, Mussoorie, and was leading prayers when the mob barged in and disrupted the celebrations, NDTV reported.

According to reports, police detained six people, including Pastor Lazarus Cornelius and his wife Sushma Cornelius who were attacked by the men, and were later released saying the matter has been amicably resolved.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government had recently passed an anti-conversion Bill in the assembly.

With the governor's sanction to the bill it has become an act paving the way for stricter punishment to offenders in such cases, they said.

Apart from a maximum imprisonment of up to ten years, persons indulging in forceful and unlawful conversion in Uttarakhand will now be slapped with a fine of at least Rs 50,000.

"No person shall convert, either directly or otherwise, any other person from one religion to another by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means. No person shall abet, convince or conspire such conversion," the Act said.

Story first published: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 0:10 [IST]