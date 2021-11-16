YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hindu Mahasabha to make Nathuram Godse's statue with Ambala jail soil from Haryana

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Gwalior, Nov 16: The Hindu Mahasabha has announced that it will make a statue of Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse. The right-wing group said that it will be made with the soil brought from Haryana's Ambala Central Jail, where the assassin of the Father of the Nation was hanged to death in 1949.

    Hindu Mahasabha to make Nathuram Godses statue with Ambala jail soil from Haryana

    The right-wing organisation said on the occasion of Godse's death anniversary on Monday. "The Mahasabha activists last week brought the soil from the Ambala jail, where Godse and Narayan Apte were executed. This soil will be used to make the statues of Godse and Apte and they will be installed at the Mahasabha's office in Gwalior," the outfit's national vice president Dr Jaiveer Bharadwaj told reporters.

    The Mahasabha activists installed the statues of Godse and Apte at 'Balidhan Dham' in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) on Monday, he said. "We will construct such Balidan Dham in every state," he added. He further said the Gwalior district administration had seized Godse's bust (installed at the Mahasabha's office here) in 2017, but it was not returned so far. Bharadwaj also alleged that the Congress was responsible for the country's partition (in 1947) which resulted in killings of people on a large scale.

    Meanwhile, Gwalior's Additional Superintendent of Police Satyendra Singh Tomar said there was no public programme of the Hindu Mahasabha here on Monday. No statue has been installed so far and the police are keeping an eye on the outfit's activities, he said. PTI

    More NATHURAM GODSE News  

    Read more about:

    nathuram godse hindu mahasabha

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 10:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X