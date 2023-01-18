Hindu hate is real but the world is mum

India

oi-Deepika S

A US-based organisation has revealed that there has been a 1,000% rise in anti-Hindu slurs and attacks due to a dangerous 'hybridisation of hate' against the community worldwide.

New Delhi, Jan 18: The recent attacks on Hindu temples by Khalistani and Islamic radicals in Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada have pointed towards the worrying trend of rising Hinduphobia in the West.

On Tuesday, Khalistani supporters vandalised the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs. Slogans such as 'Target Modi', 'Modi Hilter', and 'Hindustan Murdabad' were written on the walls of the temple. The incident comes less than a week after the walls of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Mill Park were smeared with hate messages against Hindus and India. Then too, anti-India graffiti was found on the temple walls.

It's not new in the West

The Australian incidents were not just isolated cases. Many such hate attacks have occurred in other parts of the world earlier too. The anti-Hindu riots that occurred in London's Leicester area in September last year are well-known. A Hindu temple was vandalised, the saffron flag outside the temple was pulled down and devotees were attacked in the presence of UK police there.

Similarly, another Hindu temple was ambushed by an Islamic mob in Birmingham later in the same month. The miscreants climbed up the temple walls and abused Hindus hurling cow jibes. They started screaming 'Allah Hu Akbar' as the UK police pushed them back and attacked the cops in retaliation.

Canada, the Khalistani hub

Similar hate attacks have taken place in Canada as well. Temples after temples are being attacked in a systematic manner by the Khalistani extremists to create an atmosphere of hatred towards and terror among the Hindus. Khalistani terrorists vandalised and defaced the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Toronto with anti-India slogans recently.

A number of such attacks had taken place last year in Canada, which is the main shelter for the Khalistanis. In a series of attacks, half-a-dozen temples were vandalised and burgled over ten days in January 2022, with cash stolen from donation boxes and even the ornaments adorning idols taken away. Temples in Brampton, Mississauga and Hamilton were targeted in particular.

1000% spike across the world

A US-based research organisation has revealed that there has been a 1,000 percent rise in anti-Hindu hate sentiments and attacks on the members of the community across the world. In a report, it suggests that there is a dangerous hybridisation of hate against the Hindu community worldwide.

"We've seen that there's been a growth of over 1,000% and anti-Hindu slurs are stoking fears of replacement mixing with anti-semitic memes, with other forms of narratives, and hatred shared by white supremacists, by Islamists, and others, and creating a toxic atmosphere of hostility," said Joel Finkelstein, chief science officer and co-founder of the organisation 'Network Contagion Research Institute'.

Why the world is silent!

One wonders as to why the 'liberal' and ever-watchful West, who would react vehemently if such an incident happens in India, has turned a blind eye to these attacks on the Hindus world over and is maintaining a studied silence now.

The row over the alleged derogatory remarks by Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, prompting the BJP to take action against her and reiterate that it respects all religions. But nobody is talking about what led her to make the remarks and the fact that she was only reacting to one of the panelists making derogatory comments against a highly revered Hindu god.

Similar is the case with the 2002 Gujarat riots. Nobody is talking about the Godhra train burning incident in which 60 Hindus were burnt alive by a Muslim mob. The Statewide riots aftermath was only in reaction to the Godhra incident but a section of the intellectuals would only talk about the riots and not the real reason behind it.

Isn't the Hindu hate real? Why is Islamic violence against Hindus acceptable? Isn't the world going soft on the attackers of Hindus? Unfortunately, this is a hard reality that if a mosque or church is attacked in India, it would make global headlines but if a Hindu place of worship comes under attack, not even a word of sympathy would be expressed even if credible evidence would be available to prove the crime.

Now, questions are being asked in some quarters on whether the world will raise similar objections against attacks on Hindus. Is it also not the responsibility of those so-called multicultural democracies and 'liberal' countries who would preach 'secularism' and sermonise the Hindus on a daily basis? It's time to ponder over it.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 17:41 [IST]