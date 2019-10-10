Hindon airport in Delhi-NCR to begin first commercial operations from tomorrow

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Oct 10: Hindon airport (VIDX) in Ghaziabad will begin first commercial flight from Friday when a nine-seater plane will take off for Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

According to sources, flight operations will start for Shimla from the Hindon civil airport in November. District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey took stock of the arrangements and instructed police to set up a check post.

He instructed the chief engineer of electricity department to ensure uninterrupted power supply at terminal.

Under the Civil Aviation Ministry's regional air connectivity scheme -- UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) -- many airline operators including IndiGo have bagged routes connecting from Hindon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8 had inaugurated the new civil enclave at Hindon airport from where commercial flights would be operated. The civil enclave, which cost around Rs 40 crore, can handle up to 300 passengers during peak hours.

The airport infrastructure was developed by the AAI while the approach road has been built by the Uttar Pradesh government. The operations were expected to begin from March 15. However, discussions with the Indian Air Force regarding slots took a long time.

Fly at affordable fares to these cities:

Once the operations begin, flyers will be able to travel to tier-3 cities across India such as Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, Nasik in Maharashtra, Hubli in Karnataka, Kannur in Kerala, Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, Kalaburgi (Gulbarga) in Karnataka, Jamnagar in Gujarat, and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, several airlines like Heritage Aviation, Ghodawat Airlines, IndiGo Airlines, and TurboAirlines bagged routes connecting from Hindon.