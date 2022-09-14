Hindi diwas: Amazing facts about the language everyone should know

Is Hindi the national language of India or not? Here is list of 22 official languages of India with states

New Delhi, Sep 14: Hindi Divas is observed all over the country on September 14. It was on this day in 1949 when the Constitution-makers of the country decided to accord the status of Official Language of the Union to Hindi.

The language is considered to be the vehicle of Indian thought and culture. Also, it is a link between our traditional knowledge, ancient civilization and modern progress.

On this occasion, let's look at some amazing facts about the language.

Hindi got its name from the Persian word Hind, meaning 'land of the Indus River'.

Hindi is spoken by over 400 million people as first language while 120 million use Hindi as second language.

Hindi is mainly spoken by people of Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand.

Apart from India, Hindi is also spoken by people in Mauritius, Fiji, Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad, Tobago and Nepal.

Hindi is a direct descendant of the ancient Indian language Sanskrit. It has evolved in its present form through Prakrit and Apabhramsa languages.

Hindi is written in Devanagari script, the modern Devanagari script came into existence in the 11th century.

Published in 1805, Prem Sagar by Lalloo Lalis is considered the first published Hindi book. It tells the deeds of Lord Krishna.

Hindi belongs to the India group of the Indo-Iranian sub-family of the Indo-European family of languages.

The language has been influenced and enriched by Turkish, Persian, Arabic, Portuguese, English and South Indian Dravidian languages.

Many English word like guru, jungle, karma, yoga, bungalow, cheetah, looting, thug, avatar and other words have been derived from Hindi.