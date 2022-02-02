YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hindi actor Ramesh Deo passes away at 93

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Feb 2: Veteran Hindi and Marathi cinema actor Ramesh Deo passed away on Wednesday at a hospital after suffering a heart attack, son Abhinay Deo said. The actor was 93.

    He is survived by actor wife Seema Deo, actor son Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo, who is known for directing films such as "Delhi Belly" and "Force".

    "He passed away due to heart attack around 8.30 PM tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 93," filmmaker Abhinay Deo told PTI.

    Hindi actor Ramesh Deo passes away at 93

    Deo worked in many Hindi and Marathi films in his extensive career. Beginning his career as a villain in Hindi cinema with 1962's "Aarti", Deo went on to deliver memorable roles alongside stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini-Dharmendra in films such as "Anand", "Aap Ki Kasam" and "Mere Apne" and "Dream Girl".

    PTI

    More BOLLYWOOD News  

    Read more about:

    bollywood

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X