Hindi actor Ramesh Deo passes away at 93

India

Prakash KL

Mumbai, Feb 2: Veteran Hindi and Marathi cinema actor Ramesh Deo passed away on Wednesday at a hospital after suffering a heart attack, son Abhinay Deo said. The actor was 93.

He is survived by actor wife Seema Deo, actor son Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo, who is known for directing films such as "Delhi Belly" and "Force".

"He passed away due to heart attack around 8.30 PM tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 93," filmmaker Abhinay Deo told PTI.

Deo worked in many Hindi and Marathi films in his extensive career. Beginning his career as a villain in Hindi cinema with 1962's "Aarti", Deo went on to deliver memorable roles alongside stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini-Dharmendra in films such as "Anand", "Aap Ki Kasam" and "Mere Apne" and "Dream Girl".

