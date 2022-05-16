YouTube
    Himachal Pradesh to receive rain, hailstorm for next 3 days. Check weather updates

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dharamshala, May 16: Thunderstorm and rain along with light hailstorm is expected to be seen in parts of Himachal Pradesh from Monday to Wednesday, bringing a respite from the prevailing heat spell.

    Rain and snowfall is likely in higher altitude areas of the state, the Meteorological department said in Shimla on Monday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Due to fresh Western Disturbance in mid troposphere levels with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level, light to moderate thunderstorm or rainfall is expected, it said.

    Una was the hottest place in the state on Sunday with maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius followed by 41 degrees in Kangra, 40 degrees in Hamirpur, 39.2 degrees in Bilaspur, 39 degrees in Chamba, 37.7 degrees in Sundernagar, 37.5 degrees in Nahan and Bhunter, 37.2 degrees in Solan, 37 degrees in Dharamshala, 34.1 degrees in Palampur and 30.5 degrees Celsius in Shimla.

    Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 14:02 [IST]
    X