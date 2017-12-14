Himachal Pradesh: NEWS24 and TODAY'S CHANAKYA predicts 55 seats for BJP

NEWS24 and TODAY'S CHANAKYA predicted 55 seats for BJP, 13 seats for Congress and 0-3 for others with margin of error ± 7 seats in Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh assembly has 68-seats. The majority mark is 35 seats.

More women voters participated in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections this year than men with the total turnout recorded at 74.61 per cent, reports claimed. Over 19,10,582 female voters exercised their voting rights against 18,11,061 male voters in the hill state.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Poll was held on November 9 and results will be declared on December 18.

OneIndia News