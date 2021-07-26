Former Himachal Pradesh CM & Congress leader Virbhadra Singh passes away at 87; Condolences pour in

WATCH: Several cars swept away as Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Himachal’s Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh landslide: 34-year-old Jaipur doctor tweeted happy pictures just minutes before her death

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 26: A 34-year-old Ayurvedic doctor was among the nine tourists who were killed after a boulder racing down a hill during a landslide in Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Just minutes before her death, Dr Deepa Sharma wrote, "Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally".

Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally. pic.twitter.com/lQX6Ma41mG — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 25, 2021

"Life is nothing without mother nature," read one of her earlier tweets.

Life is nothing without mother nature. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5URLVYJ6oJ — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 24, 2021

The ayurvedic doctor's brother, Mahesh Kumar Sharma, tweeted about her death and her love for nature.

"My sister deepa Sharma going for spiti tour on her upcoming 38th birthday on 29 July. She was very happy for this planned trip. She purchased new professional camera and new smartphone for it. She love nature and now my sister die in the lap of nature.may her soul rest in peace," he posted on Twitter.

A video of a bridge collapse in Basteri has gone viral on social media. In the video, boulders could be seen rolling downhill, causing the bridge to collapse.

Watch the viral video here:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Boulders roll downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur district resulting in bridge collapse; vehicles damaged pic.twitter.com/AfBvRgSxn0 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

Nine killed

Nine people - eight tourists and their driver - were killed after a boulder racing down a hill during a landslide smashed into their tempo traveller in Sangla valley of Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Among those killed were: Maya Devi Biyani (55), her son Anurag Biyani (31) and daughter Richa Biyani (25) of Rajasthan, Pratiksha Sunil Patil (27) of Maharashtra, Amogh Bapat (27), Satish Katakbar (34) of Chhattisgarh, driver Umrab Singh (42) of West Bengal and Kumar Ulhas Vedpathak (37).

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of people.

PM Modi also announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently mourned the demise of her fan who passed away in Himachal Pradesh landslide.

In her Instagram post, she wrote: 'Such a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and also visited my house in Manali... Oh!!! Seems like a big jolt...This is beyond tragic.... Oh God!!!"

Apart from Kangana, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also mourned Deepa's demise and offered condolences to her bereaved family.