Himachal Pradesh: India Today-Axis My India forecasts big win for BJP

India Today-Axis My India exit poll projected 47 to 55 seats for BJP, 13 to 20 setas for Congress and 0-2 seats for others in Himachal Pradesh. Overall, the opinion poll projected big win for BJP. Himachal Pradesh has 68 assembly seats. The majority mark is 35 seats.

More women voters participated in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections this year than men with the total turnout recorded at 74.61 per cent, reports claimed. Over 19,10,582 female voters exercised their voting rights against 18,11,061 male voters in the hill state.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Poll was held on November 9 and results will be declared on December 18.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election in 2007 and 2012 Party Wise (68 Seats) Party Name 2007 2012 Indian National Congress (INC) 23 36 Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) 41 26 Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) 1 - Himachal Lokhit Party (HLP) - 1 Independant (IND) 3 5

OneIndia News