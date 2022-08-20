Himachal Pradesh: Incessant rains drive school closure in Mandi

Shimla, Aug 20: Schools in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district will remain closed on Saturday due to ongoing incessant rains, a senior administration official said.

In view of incessant rains in Mandi for the past two days and the weather forecast of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, it has been decided that all the government and private educational institutions except colleges and ITI in Mandi district shall remain closed on August 20, district deputy commissioner cum district magistrate Arindam Chaudhary said in an order issued on Friday evening.

All the Aganwaris will also remain closed, the order said.

The official said that the heads of closed educational institutions shall strictly comply with the order issued as a matter of public safety.

Mandi DC Arindam Chaudhary said,''Many areas of Mandi received rain overnight; we started receiving calls of roads getting blocked & other related concerns since 1:30am. Many individual incidents resolved. Police on the job, NDRF was contacted at around 2:30am; their mobilisation done: Mandi DC A Chaudhary.''

''All our teams are mobilised, SDMs are on the field. Our primary efforts will be to take care of individual incidents where people's lives are at stake. Second priority will be to open up all the blocked National Highways & later to mobilise all other roads,'' he said.

''A cloudburst situation was informed to us from Segli in Mandi last night. By the time we reached, a huge landslide also occurred. PWD is helping with opening up of the road, NDRF has been coordinated; they're moving to the spot,'' Mandi DC further said.

Meanwhile, Kullu-Sainj road closed due to landslides; flash floods reported in Pagal Nala.

Story first published: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 9:01 [IST]