Himachal Pradesh floods: 5 killed, high alert sounded in Kullu

Shimla, Sep 25: Monsoon activity was vigorous during past 24 hours in Himchal Pradesh. Extremely heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the district of Chamba and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Kangra, Kullu and Bilaspur.

Five people, including a minor girl, died and as many injured in separate incidents during heavy rains in Kullu, Kangra and Chamba districts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, the officials said. A "high alert" has been sounded for Kullu district.

Several houses were also swept away in flash floods as the Beas is flowing at a dangerous level, HP Forest Minister Govind Singh Thakur said, cautioning people against going near rivers and nullahs.

Floods in Kullu A damaged car stands buried under a tree after it was uprooted due to incessant rains, in Kullu district, Monday, Sept 24, 2018. (PTI Photo) IAF rescues 21 people An Indian Air Force team had rescued, with the help of a chopper, 21 people stranded due to flash floods at Dobi in Kullu district in the last 48 hours. A swollen Beas river flows after heavy rains in the region, in Kullu district, Monday, Sept 24, 2018. (PTI Photo) low-lying areas affected People residing in the low-lying areas, especially in Kangra, Chamba, Kullu and Mandi districts, are being evacuated, officials said. Also Read |Rains pound north India: 8 killed in J&K, 44 missing in Himachal Pradesh and red alert in Punjab Roads affected by landslides BJP MP from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur said, "So far, 126 roads have been affected by landslides triggered by rains and news of the loss of lives are too pouring in from many places." A damaged vehicle lies amidst a swollen Beas river flows after heavy rains in the region, in Kullu district, Monday, Sept 24, 2018. PTI file photo Damage and destruction Damage and destruction cause after a cloudburst, in Kullu on Saturday, Aug 18, 2018. Cloudbursts occurred at two places in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district today damaging properties and agriculture land, a district official said. (PTI Photo) (With PTI inputs)