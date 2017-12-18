Congress wins Kasumpti seat in Himachal Pradesh with its candidate Anirudh Singh defeating BJP's Vijay Jyoti by a margin of 9,397 votes. The current trends show BJP getting 42 seats in the state, with Congress getting 21.

Anirudh Singh is the current MLA representing Kasumpti Assembly Constituency. In 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Anirudh Singh defeated BJP's Prem Singh by 9,886 votes.

Anirudh Singh is said to have done a decent work during his 5-year tenure as MLA. He said to be responsible for bringing a new IGMC campus in the region. A dozen schools were also upgraded during his tenure.

Kasumpti is one of the largest apple growing valleys in Himachal Pradesh and a significant contributor to the per capita income of the state.

Anirudh Singh is 40-years-old and a resident of Bharari Tehsil in Shimla District.

According to myneta.info, he is graduate and holds BA degree from HP University in Shimla.

Singh's assets are worth over Rs 16 crores and he has no criminal cases against him.

Oneindia News