    Himachal Pradesh elections: Modi govt abrogated Article 370 brought by Nehru, says Amit Shah

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Shimla, Oct 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370, which was brought by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Shah was addressing an election rally of the ruling BJP in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district.

    ''Did you ever think that Article 370 would be abrogated,'' he asked the gathering.

    Amit Shah

    ''But Modi ji did it,'' he added.

    If you talk to Congress leaders and workers about Article 370, they remain mum as it was brought by Nehru, he said.

    In August 2019, the BJP-led government at the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the border state into two Union Territories.

    Shah also listed the achievements of the Modi and Jai Ram Thakur governments at the Centre and state and urged the voters to reelect the BJP in the November 12 assembly polls.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 14:57 [IST]
