Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Key constituencies and players to watch out for

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Shimla, Nov 12: More than 55 lakh voters will decide the fate of 412 candidates in the fray for 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh as the hill state is all set for polling to elect a new government in the Assembly elections today.

Campaigning for the assembly elections concluded on November 10, and all eyes are now on ballots and voting machines, where the fates of candidates from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, AAP, and other parties will be sealed.

The key constituencies of Himachal Elections 2022 are:

Seraj: Jai Ram Thakur (BJP) vs Chetram Thakur (Congress) vs Gita Nand Thakur (AAP)

Haroli: Ramkumar (BJP) vs Mukesh Agnihotri (Congress) vs Ravinder Pal Singh Mann (AAP)

Shimla Rural: Ravi Mehta (BJP) vs Vikramaditya Singh (Congress) vs Prem Thakur (AAP)

Mandi: Anil Sharma (BJP) vs Champa Thakur (Congress) vs Shyam Lal (AAP)

Hamirpur: Narinder Thakur (BJP) vs Pushpendra Verma (Congress) vs Shushil Kumar Surroch (AAP)

Nurpur: Ranveer Singh (BJP) vs Ajay Mahajan (Congress) vs Manishi Kumari (AAP)

Jai Ram Thakur, the chief minister of the BJP, is leading the opposition to Mukesh Agnihotri of the Congress. Seraj, Haroli, Mandi, Shimla Rural, and Hamirpur are a few of the crucial seats. While Congress state president Agnihotri is competing from Haroli, the incumbent chief minister of the BJP is running from Seraj.

Vikramaditya Singh, a resident of Shimla Rural, is the son of the former chief minister Virbhadra Singh. As part of the Hamir Pur Lok Sabha constituency, which has supported the BJP since 1998, Hamirpur is another crucial seat. The current representative for Hamirpur is Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

There are 55,74,793 electorates in all. Of these, 67,532 are service voters and 55,07,261 are general voters. Also eligible to vote are the 43,173 young people who turned 18 between January 1 and October 1, 2022. The EC has established a cap of 1500 voters per polling station. The commission has installed 7,881 polling booths around the state for this election.

Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 6:46 [IST]