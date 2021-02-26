Himachal Pradesh Budget Session: Governor cuts short address to Assembly amid uproar by Congress members

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Shimla, Feb 26: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya could read only the last line of his address to the Assembly in the opening day of the Budget Session on Friday amid a ruckus by members of the opposition Congress.

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, the Congress members led by Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri rose from their seats and raised slogans.

Khelo India Winter Games: Jammu and Kashmir will become 'Winter Sports Hub', says PM Modi

Following din in the House, the Governor read the last line of his address and stated that the entire speech should be deemed as read. The Congress members alleged that contents of the address were "a bundle of lies".

They stated that the issue of increase in cooking gas, petrol and diesel prices was not included in the address. Subsequently, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday.

Your success made the great MGR very happy, says PM Modi at Dr MGR Medical University

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condemned the behaviour of the Congress and said it was uncalled for. The session is scheduled to conclude on March 20. The chief minister will present the budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly on March 6, Speaker Vipin Parmar had said on Thursday.