Himachal Pradesh assembly polls: Congress releases manifesto

New Delhi, Nov 05: The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The party has promised to implement the old pension scheme, 30 units of free power and Rs 10 crore 'StartUp fund' in each constituency.

Others present at the party's poll manifesto release included AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath.

Party's poll manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil said the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of people and not fulfilled the promises made five years ago, as reported by news agency PTI.

''This is not just a poll manifesto but a document prepared for the development and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh,'' Shandil said.

The Congress is banking on anti-incumbency factor and urging voters not to reelect the BJP in the state.

