YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Himachal Pradesh assembly polls: Congress releases manifesto

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 05: The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The party has promised to implement the old pension scheme, 30 units of free power and Rs 10 crore 'StartUp fund' in each constituency.

    Others present at the party's poll manifesto release included AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath.

    Himachal Pradesh assembly polls: Congress releases manifesto
    Congress releases its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. Image courtesy: ANI

    Party's poll manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil said the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of people and not fulfilled the promises made five years ago, as reported by news agency PTI.

    India's first voter dies after casting his 34th vote in Himachal pollsIndia's first voter dies after casting his 34th vote in Himachal polls

    ''This is not just a poll manifesto but a document prepared for the development and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh,'' Shandil said.

    The Congress is banking on anti-incumbency factor and urging voters not to reelect the BJP in the state.

    Comments

    More CONGRESS News  

    Read more about:

    congress manifesto himachal pradesh assembly elections 2022 bhupesh baghel

    Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 12:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X