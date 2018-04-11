Himachal Pradesh: 12-year-old girl allegedly raped by neighbour

Dharamshala, Apr 11: A 12-year-old girl has alleged that a neighbour raped her while she was alone at her house in Baijnath town, police said on Wednesday.

The minor in her complaint said that while she was sleeping alone in her home the accused took her and raped her, they said.

The girl reported that one person identified as Dharmu of the same village raped her about five-six days back, SSP, Kangra, Santosh Patial said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, Patial said. No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding the Deputy SP and the SHO have been directed to conduct investigation on priority basis.

PTI

