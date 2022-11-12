Himachal will vote for...: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's appeal to people on election day

As voting begins on slow note, Himachal CM Jairam Thakur asksvoters to turn out in big numbers

Nothing like a three-cornered contest in Himachal, says BJP chief Nadda

Despite -16 C temp, world's highest booth in Himachal to see 100% turnout again!

Himachal polls: 'Age no bar' for these voters with toothless grins and wrinkles that hide history

Himachal polls: World's highest polling Tashigang village records 100 per cent voter turnout

India

oi-Prakash KL

Shimla, Nov 12: A polling booth has become a role model for India by registering a 100 per cent voter turnout in Himachal Pradesh.

Braving chill weather, voters turned up to the world's highest polling station in Himachal Pradesh's Tashigang village.

The polling booth is located at a height of 15,256 feet above sea level where 52 registered voters of the village exercise their franchise, according to a report in India Today.

The EC officials greeted the voters who came to cast their votes, served them sweets and presented them shawls, the report adds.

Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of nearly 66 per cent on Saturday, the Election Commission said citing provisional polling figures till 5 pm for the assembly elections.

The voting started at 8 am on a slow note but picked up as the day progressed as the sun warmed the winter chill. Although just five per cent of people turned up in the first hour, by 11 am, it had reached 19.98 per cent, according to a report in PTI.

It increased to 37.19 per cent by 1 pm and 55.65 per cent till 3 pm. Till 5 pm, a 65.92 per cent turnout was recorded, according to provisional polling data released by the Election Commission (EC).

The EC had made special arrangements for the elderly and persons with disabilities at polling stations across the state. The commission said Chasak Bhatpri, an 83-year-old woman, was among those who cast their vote in the remote Bharmaur constituency in Chamba despite heavy snow.

"Bharmour is the farthest in the state being at a distance of 14 km from the nearest road head. Seeing huge response from the voters despite heavy snow," the EC said sharing her picture in snow.

It has to be noted that Himachal Pradesh was home to 106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi, India's first voter, who died a few days ago after casting his postal ballot for this election.