Jammu admin withdraws order allowing residents of more than 1 year to become voters

PM Modi's one appeal to voters in Himachal today is 'to participate'

As voting begins on slow note, Himachal CM Jairam Thakur asksvoters to turn out in big numbers

Himachal polls: 'Age no bar' for these voters with toothless grins and wrinkles that hide history

India

oi-Prakash KL

Shimla, Nov 12: Some say that age is just a number but ask an 80-year-old and they would tell you that with excruciating joint pains, low mobility and diminishing alertness, as one grows, age doesn't just remain a number. You need immense mental strength and passion to overcome everyday hurdles and do what your heart says you should.

So when these voters with toothless grins and walking sticks came to cast their votes in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections today, it was more than just a photo opportunity. It was a moment to realise what patriotism and democracy can do.

The more interesting and heartwarming part of this story is that these elderly people, some even over 100 years of age, chose to come to the booth even though the Election Commission of India (ECI) provided a voluntary facility to 80 plus aged electors to vote at their homes.

Check out some of those voters who are inspiration for the voters across the country.

Meet A 103-year-old HP voter 103-year-old Pyar Singh exercised his right to franchise with his family members on Saturday. 90-year-old Narjam Mani casts vote 90-year-old Narjam Mani and her 87-year-old husband Bheesham Dass cast their votes at polling station set up at Kalpa government primary school in Kinnaur. 105-year-old woman Naro Devi casts her vote 105-year-old woman Naro Devi casts her vote at Ladhan polling station falling under the Churah assembly constituency in Chamba district on Saturday. An elderly voter in Kullu An elderly voter shows her voter ID card before casting her vote for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kullu. A 83-year-old voter Dolma A 83-year-old woman Dolma cast her vote at Chasak Bhatori polling station in Pangi area of Chamba district.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 16:25 [IST]