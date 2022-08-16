Himachal flash flood: 2 bodies recovered from Kullu's Solang Nala; rescue ops underway

oi-Prakash KL

Kullu, Aug 16: The bodies of two persons, who had gone missing a day ago n flash floods caused by heavy rains in the region, have been recovered by the rescue teams deployed at Solang Nala in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Tuesday.

They drowned while crossing a temporary bridge built on a drain in Solang, Manali on Monday and it was temporary bridge used by locals.

One of the bodies recovered today was in a mutilated condition, district administration officials told news agency ANI.

Around 100 persons including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police personnel, fire brigade, a team of administration and local volunteers were deployed for the rescue operation, SDM Surender Thakur, Manali, said.

The total number of missing people is still unknown.

As per the information, some people were on the bridge crossing the nala when the bridge was washed away. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm for today.

"...Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh on August 16, 19 and 20," IMD said in a tweet.

"A temporary bridge has been reported to be washed away by the flow of water in the Solang area of Manali. Some people were also crossing this bridge when the accident took place. As per eyewitnesses two people drowned in the drain and the authorities are trying to recover the body of one of the deceased," Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Ashutosh Garg had said on Monday.

"It is still raining and Solang Nalla is still flowing with heavy flooded water, rescue for missing people has stopped consequently. The number of missing people is not known yet. Efforts are being made to find out how many people have been affected by the incident and if there is any survivor, then efforts are being made to save them," he added.

Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 16:47 [IST]