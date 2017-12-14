Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls 2017: BJP projected to win with 43 seats, predicts News Nation

The initial exit polls show a clear advantage for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Himachal Assembly elections 2017.

The News Nation exit poll for Himachal projected that the BJP may win majority in Himachal Pradesh with 43 seats while Congress with 42 seats.

News Nation vote share projection

BJP 48

Congress 42

Others 10

Himachal Pradesh concluded voting on 9 November and recorded its highest turnout at 74 percent. Gujarat went to polls in two phases, with the second phase of polling ending on Thursday. First phase of polls were conducted on 9 December with around 68 percent voter turnout. In the second phase, 47 percent votes were cast until 2 pm. Voting was being held in 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts in northern and central regions of the state on Thursday.

This election has become the battle of prestige for both the BJP and the Congress who are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.The results will be declared on 18 December, the same day as Himachal Pradesh.

OneIndia News