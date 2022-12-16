Himachal CM Sukhu, his deputy to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

Congress to mark 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra with concert in Jaipur; HP CM to join

Jaipur, Dec 16: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri arrived in Jaipur from Delhi on Thursday night to join the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. The two were accompanied by Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla.

Sukhu and the others were received at the airport by state Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mahesh Joshi, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, MLAs Rafiq Khan and Amin Kagzi and other party leaders and workers, as reported by PTI.

Sukhu will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is being led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in Dausa. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan on December 4. It will cover a distance of about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. It will complete 100 days on Friday.

Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 100 days today

Congress marked 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday after covering almost 2,600 km during the yatra. Celebrating 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress's official Twitter account changed its display picture to '100 days of Yatra'.

The foot march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 has traversed eight states - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and now, Rajasthan.

Controversies have also been part and parcel of the yatra, with the Congress and the BJP trading barbs on several occasions. The yatra will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about eight days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.

It has seen participation from a cross-section of society, including film and TV celebrities such as Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker, Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri and Amol Palekar.

Besides participation from tinsel town celebrities, writers, military veterans, including former Navy chief admiral L Ramdas, Opposition leaders such as Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray and the NCP's Supriya Sule, and former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, have also joined the march at various points.

