    Hijab verdict today: Schools, colleges closed, prohibitory orders in these districts

    Bengaluru, Mar 15: A three Judge Bench of the Karnataka High Court headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasti will deliver the verdict on the hijab issue at 10.30 am today.

    As a security measure to prevent flare ups, the government has ordered that schools in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada will remain closed on Tuesday. In Belagavi.

    In Belagavi and Mysuru prohibitory orders are in place from today until March 20.

    In Bengaluru, prohibitory orders will be in place until March 21. The prohibitory orders came into force at 6 am, Tuesday, March 15.

    On February 25 the HC had reserved its verdict in the case and in its interim order said forbade all students regardless of religion from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab, religious flags or similar items within the classroom until further orders. This order was made applicable to colleges which have prescribed a dress code or uniform for the students.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 8:53 [IST]
