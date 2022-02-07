'We are robbing future of India’s daughters': Rahul Gandhi on Hijab row

Karnataka hijab row: Students allowed entry into College campus, to be seated in separate classrooms

Karnataka hijab row: Two men held for brandishing knives during hijab-saffron shawl protest by students

'Hijab' row: Students must follow state's order on uniform, says Karnataka CM Bommai ahead of HC hearing

Hijab row: Students chose to sit in separate room, clarifies Karnataka education min BC Nagesh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 07: Karnataka primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh rubbished media report claiming that the Kundapur government college allowed hijab-wearing students on campus this morning but controversially seated them in separate classrooms and denied classes.

Taking to Twitter BC Nagesh said that the reports of providing separate classrooms is fake and misleading.

He clarified that it was the protesting students' choice to sit separately and continue their protest.

In a tweet, Quoting ANI's tweet, Minister Nagesh said, "This is not correct fact. Students protesting outside campus were allowed inside the campus as a courtesy. They were asked to wear uniforms & attend classes. They, however, chose to sit in a separate room & continue the protest. Students must adhere to dress code to attend classes."

This is not correct fact.



Students protesting outside campus were allowed inside campus as a courtesy. They were asked to wear uniform & attend classes.



They however chose to sit in separate room & continue protest.



Students must adhere to dress code to attend classes. https://t.co/lFGGPTjPqS — B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) February 7, 2022

The Karnataka High Court will on Tuesday hear the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-University College in Udupi, questioning the restriction on wearing hijab in college.

The Karnataka government on February 5 had issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or managements of private institutions mandatory for its students at schools and pre-university colleges across the state.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 16:46 [IST]