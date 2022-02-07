YouTube
    Hijab row: Students chose to sit in separate room, clarifies Karnataka education min BC Nagesh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Feb 07: Karnataka primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh rubbished media report claiming that the Kundapur government college allowed hijab-wearing students on campus this morning but controversially seated them in separate classrooms and denied classes.

    Taking to Twitter BC Nagesh said that the reports of providing separate classrooms is fake and misleading.

    Hijab row: Students chose to sit in separate room, clarifies Karnataka education min BC Nagesh

    He clarified that it was the protesting students' choice to sit separately and continue their protest.

    In a tweet, Quoting ANI's tweet, Minister Nagesh said, "This is not correct fact. Students protesting outside campus were allowed inside the campus as a courtesy. They were asked to wear uniforms & attend classes. They, however, chose to sit in a separate room & continue the protest. Students must adhere to dress code to attend classes."

    The Karnataka High Court will on Tuesday hear the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-University College in Udupi, questioning the restriction on wearing hijab in college.

    The Karnataka government on February 5 had issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or managements of private institutions mandatory for its students at schools and pre-university colleges across the state.

    Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 16:46 [IST]
