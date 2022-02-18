'Against my self respect': Karnataka lecturer resigns from college after being asked to take off hijab

Hijab row: Student stopped at college entrance in Karnataka for putting vermilion on forehead

India

oi-PTI

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Feb 18: College authorities at Indi town here prevented a man from entering the premises on Friday for sporting a vermilion on his forehead and asked him to remove it. The lecturers stopped him at the gate asking him to erase the vermilion first to enter college.

The student was told that the customary vermilion on the forehead was also creating problem along with hijab and saffron scarves. This led to a serious verbal scuffle between the teachers and the student.

In view of the hijab row in the state, the Karnataka High Court's interim order and the state government's order restricted the use of hijab and saffron scarves. The orders did not restrict anyone from sporting vermilion on the forehead.

There, however, was debate in the High Court where the counsels for the Muslim girls who challenged the state government's order argued that hijab was as innocent a religious practice as vermilion on the forehead, bangles, turban worn by Sikhs and wearing Rudrakshas. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 22:48 [IST]