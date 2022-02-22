On Karnataka Hijab row, Home Minister Amit Shah has this to say

On murder of Bajrang Dal worker, Kamal Hassan says dead against such politics

Right to wear Hijab does not fall under Article 25 of Constitution: Karnataka govt in HC

Hijab row: Karnataka HC adjourns matter for tomorrow; No ban anywhere, but it can’t be compulsory, says AG

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 22: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday again started hearing the hijab matter during which the advocate general said that "there is no prohibition of hijab anywhere". "But it cannot be compulsory, it should be left to the choice of the women concerned," the AG added.

The full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice JM Khazi and Justice Krishna M Dixit is hearing a batch of petitions by the girls seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.

The Court said it wishes to dispose of the Hijab related case this week itself and sought the cooperation of all the parties involved.

As soon as the court proceedings began, a lawyer appearing for the petitioner girls requested the full bench of the Karnataka High Court for some relaxation to the Muslim girls who wish to appear in the schools and colleges with Hijab. They had moved the court against the hijab ban.

The full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna M Dixit is hearing a batch of petitions by the girls seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.

The Chief Justice said, "We want to finish this case this week itself. Make all endeavours to finish this case by the end of this week."