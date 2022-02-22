Hijab row: Kannada film actor Chetan Kumar arrested for critical tweet against HC Judge

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Feb 22: Kannada film actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa has been arrested allegedly for his objectionable tweet against the a High Court judge who is hearing the Hijab case.

    "Kannada film actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa has been arrested by Bengaluru City Police. An on-its-own FIR was registered on Tuesday and under 505(2) and 504 of the IPC. Based on the tweet, the FIR was registered in Sheshadripuram Police Station," M N Anucheth, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Central Division said in a statement.

    Chetan had allegedly tweeted against a High Court judge hearing the Hijab case.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 23:26 [IST]
