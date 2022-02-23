Hijab row: If uniform is prescribed it must be followed, says Karnataka HC Chief Justice

Hijab row: Karnataka HC adjourns matter for tomorrow; No ban anywhere, but it can’t be compulsory, says AG

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 23: After the hearing in the hijab ban case came to an end for the day on Wednesday, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi issued a clarification on its interim order that prohibits students from wearing any items of religious clothing in educational institutions where a uniform has been prescribed.

"We are making it very clear, whether it is a degree college or undergraduate, where uniform is prescribed, it has to be followed,"Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi told advocate Mohammed Tahir who is the counsel for one of the petitioners seeking permission to wear hijab in the classrooms.

The court also made it clear that the interim order related to hijab was confined to students only, when a lawyer appearing on behalf of petitioners from Udupi pointed out that the teachers were also asked to remove their headscarf.

Tahir urged the bench for clarity on its interim order saying that every institution was "pushing students outside" the college citing the court order.

The full bench comprising Chief Justice Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit is hearing the hijab case on a day-to-day basis and made it clear to wind it up by this weekend.

On January one, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the CFI in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing hijab. This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed.

Till then, students used to wear the headscarf to the campus, but entered the classroom after removing it, college principal Rudre Gowda had said. "

The institution did not have any rule on hijab-wearing as such since no one used to wear it to the classroom in the last 35 years. The students who came with the demand had the backing of outside forces," Gowda had said.