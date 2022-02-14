YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hijab row: Digging info on petitioners, says Karnataka home minister

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 14: As the Hijab row rages in Karnataka, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said we have information that they are linked to a few organisations

    The Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had earlier ordered a probe to ascertain who is backing the students in the Hijab row.

    Hijab row: Digging info on petitioners, says Karnataka home minister
    Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

    "We are digging up information on the petitioner. We have info that they are linked to a few organisations. We will take action if they provoke," Karnataka Home minister Araga Jnanendra said on the Hijab controversy.

    "It's a conspiracy. This is being taken to the international level now. People want to showcase India in a bad light," he added.

    Over the past few days, the situation across Karnataka has gotten tense after a government pre-university college in Kundapura issued a notice imposing a total ban on wearing hijab in classrooms, leading to an uproar in neighbouring states as well. However, the situation turned more chaotic after some Hindu students attempted to attend college wearing saffron shawls in protest against students wearing hijab.

    More HIJAB News  

    Read more about:

    hijab karnataka

    Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 14:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X