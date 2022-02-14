Hijab row: Digging info on petitioners, says Karnataka home minister

The hijab row and how Pakistan’s fake news factories have woken up

New Delhi, Feb 14: As the Hijab row rages in Karnataka, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said we have information that they are linked to a few organisations

The Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had earlier ordered a probe to ascertain who is backing the students in the Hijab row.

"We are digging up information on the petitioner. We have info that they are linked to a few organisations. We will take action if they provoke," Karnataka Home minister Araga Jnanendra said on the Hijab controversy.

"It's a conspiracy. This is being taken to the international level now. People want to showcase India in a bad light," he added.

Over the past few days, the situation across Karnataka has gotten tense after a government pre-university college in Kundapura issued a notice imposing a total ban on wearing hijab in classrooms, leading to an uproar in neighbouring states as well. However, the situation turned more chaotic after some Hindu students attempted to attend college wearing saffron shawls in protest against students wearing hijab.

