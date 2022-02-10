Hijab row: Karnataka Minister triggers controversy, says Saffron flag to be hoisted at Reg Fort one day

Hijab row: Decision on extending closure of schools, colleges today

New Delhi, Feb 10: A decision on extending the closure of schools, colleges in Karnataka will be taken Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today following a meeting with the education minister and the home minister of the state.

"I'll hold a meeting with primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh and officials along with state home minister to discuss briefly whatever happened. Will take a decision today evening on extending the closure of all high schools and colleges," the chief minister said.

Bommai urged upon everyone including politicians, not to make statements that incite people and to maintain peace.

"Schools and colleges have been declared holiday to avoid any disturbance between students. It is the duty of every one to see to it that there is no incitement by outsiders and to maintain law and order," Bommai said.

The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi will hear a batch of petitions on the hijab row in the afternoon.

The single bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit on Wednesday had requested the Chief Justice to refer all the petitions to a larger bench.

Last week, the government had issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students at schools and pre-university colleges across the state.

